PROVIDENCE — A Central Falls man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for violating his probation four months after he was released from jail for defrauding stores in Rhode Island and the Attleboro area.
Reynaldo Martinez, 29, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence after admitting he violated probation by committing forgery and counterfeiting, according to the U.S. attorney’s office and court records.
Martinez was caught defrauding the Pawtucket Credit Union by depositing a phony postal money order in East Providence in August 2021, managing to get $750, according to the judge’s decision.
He also deposited two altered checks at the Navigant Credit Union in January but the checks were deemed suspicious and were not paid, according to the judge.
After Martinez completes his prison term, he will be on probation for four years.
In 2018, he was sentenced to four years in federal prison for bilking stores in Rhode Island, South Attleboro and Seekonk by using phony credit cards or lines of credit to purchase “tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office and court records.
He was given three years’ probation after release from prison.
When he pleaded guilty to fraud-related crimes, Martinez admitted to participating in a scheme to use the stolen identities of numerous individuals to open retail store credit cards and lines of credit, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.