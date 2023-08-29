NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Cranston man  faces charges in a crash on Interstate 95 North late Monday afternoon in which a 58-year-old Foxboro man was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Pompei, 50, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene death resulting and two counts of leaving the scene personal injury, the Bristol County District Attorney's office said Tuesday morning.

