ATTLEBORO — A hit-and-run suspect was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail Tuesday after he denied causing a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in North Attleboro that killed a Foxboro man and left another hospitalized with critical injuries.

Joseph Pompei, 50, of Cranston, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

