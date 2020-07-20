MANSFIELD — A Pawtucket man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 over the weekend that left three people injured.
Timothy E. Torres, 20, was arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, failing to drive within marked lanes and driving to endanger.
He is free on personal recognizance.
State police say Torres was driving a car north on I-95 at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday when he struck a guardrail on the left side of the highway, just south of I-495.
He and other occupants abandoned the car, which came to rest on the highway with no lights on, according to state police.
The abandoned car was struck by another car which was then struck by an SUV. The occupants of the second car, the 56-year-old male driver and a 21-year-old woman, had to be freed from the vehicle using a power cutting tool.
The driver suffered head, neck and back injuries and the woman suffered unspecified injuries. Both were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, according to police.
The driver of the SUV was examined by Mansfield firefighters but declined to be taken to a hospital.
Torres and the other occupants ran off the highway into a nearby neighborhood where they were stopped by Mansfield police, authorities said, adding that Torres was identified by witnesses as the driver of the car.
No one else was charged.
Torres was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and treated after complaining of pain. He was later released after booking at the Foxboro state police barracks.
He pleaded innocent to the charges. His case was continued to Sept. 14 for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.