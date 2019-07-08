ATTLEBORO — A Woonsocket man is facing charges he assaulted and robbed a John Street resident last month and escaped in a car driven by an alleged accomplice who had her three children in the back seat.
Eric C. Mack, 33, is charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery and reckless endangerment of a child, according to Attleboro District Court records.
The reported assault and robbery occurred about 6:15 p.m. Friday, June 21 in an alleyway near the alleged victim’s home.
He told police he was punched and knocked to the ground and that $1,000 cash was stolen from his pocket, according to court records.
He suffered minor injuries, police said.
Mack allegedly fled in a car driven by his alleged accomplice, a 31-year-old woman described as his girlfriend. Her three children, ages 8, 9, and 11, were in the back, according to court records.
A witness told police the car nearly collided with a truck in the area of John and North Main streets.
Police say the suspects were tracked down after a witness gave police a license plate number of the car. The vehicle had been rented by Mack in Rhode Island, according to court records. Police obtained arrest warrants for the suspects July 1, according to court records. The woman has not been apprehended.
