ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man has been charged in the bloody beating and robbery of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend in a South Attleboro parking lot.
Freedom A. Thibodeau, 39, who police say is a Level 2 sex offender in Rhode Island, is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Dec. 14.
He previously pleaded innocent to armed robbery and felony assault charges stemming from the incident and was in Attleboro District Court Thursday to be assigned an attorney.
The incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. Oct. 1 in the parking lot of the Attleboro Motor Inn on Route 1, near the Pawtucket border.
Police found the victim, a 26-year-old man, covered in blood there. He told police he was parked with his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend and a friend of hers when a car came up behind him, two men got out and beat him until he lost consciousness.
The victim said he was repeatedly punched and possibly hit with a weapon, identified in court papers as a hammer or blunt object. The men stole a $3,500 gold necklace from him and fled, according to a police report.
The victim identified his ex-girlfriend’s father as one of his assailants but said the other man was masked.
He also acknowledged being arrested in August on domestic assault charges in an incident involving his ex-girlfriend.
He was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for head, face and other injuries. A wound to his head required 20 staples to close, according to the police report.
Police also obtained video evidence in the case, which remains under investigation, and a warrant for Thibodeau’s arrest.
Thibodeau has a criminal history that includes convictions for crimes including assaults, sexual assault and robbery, according to a police report.
