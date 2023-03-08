james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO -- A Rhode Island man charged with breaking into his cousin’s home twice on the same day last year to steal marijuana has been placed on probation.

Jaylen Ladue, 21, of Woonsocket, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court last week to 18 months' probation by Judge Michele Armour, according to court records.

