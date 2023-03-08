ATTLEBORO -- A Rhode Island man charged with breaking into his cousin’s home twice on the same day last year to steal marijuana has been placed on probation.
Jaylen Ladue, 21, of Woonsocket, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court last week to 18 months' probation by Judge Michele Armour, according to court records.
Ladue admitted there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty but his case was continued without a finding while on probation.
He said he broke into his cousin’s Peck Street home twice in seven hours on Jan. 4, 2022 while wearing a mask.
Ladue and two accomplices were spotted by a home security system and fled. Nothing was taken from the home, according to court records.
The charges were reduced from home invasion.
As part of his probation, Ladue was ordered to stay away from the complainants.
A co-defendant and alleged accomplice, Azuriah Becote, 19, of Chepachet, faces trial April 27.
Another defendant, a 17-year-old, was charged in juvenile court.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.