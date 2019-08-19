ATTLEBORO — Police say a Rhode Island man was riding around in a stolen car before being stopped in South Attleboro over the weekend.
Barry L. Quintana, 39, of Pawtucket, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
He was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday after the 2010 Mercedes he was driving was stopped on Mendon Road by Detective Matthew Cook.
Before stopping the car, Cook checked its license plate which revealed it was reported stolen last month in Manchester, N.H., according to police.
Quintana allegedly told police the car was recently purchased by a friend who allowed him to drive it.
He was freed on $500 cash bail after he was booked at the police station.
His case was continued for a pretrial conference in October.
