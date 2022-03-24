ATTLEBORO -- The man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase from a Boston hospital to Mansfield in a stolen shuttle bus is a disabled Afghanistan war veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress, his lawyer said Thursday.
Andre Biggs, 32, of Providence, was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court to seven charges related to the Wednesday incident.
Biggs hung in head down as a prosecutor read the allegations from a police report and asked that he be held on $15,000 cash, noting Biggs is on probation in Rhode Island for robbery and has a history of failing to appear in court.
While state police say Biggs stole the bus, his lawyer, Stephen Dalrymple of Attleboro, said his client has only been charged with receiving stolen property. He said Boston police may file theft charges at a later date.
But Dalrymple said Biggs paid a man $300 outside Boston Children’s Hospital to use the vehicle to move his belongings to Fisher House, a facility for military veterans, to be closer to the hospital.
Biggs was at the hospital because his newborn daughter is awaiting open heart surgery to replace a defective valve, Dalrymple told the court.
Biggs served in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. “When he got out he was suffering from PTSD,” Dalrymple said.
After his tour in Afghanistan, Dalrymple said his client became addicted to opioids and is being given methadone treatments at the Providence VA Medical Center.
Dalrymple said Biggs was on his way to Providence to get his belongings to stay at Fisher House and get a methadone treatment at the VA.
“He’s dopesick right now, your honor,” Dalrymple told Judge Michele Armour.
The defense lawyer said he spoke to the probation department about possibly seeking a dismissal of the charges under the Valor Act but was told Biggs does not qualify.
“It turns out that because he’s charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle where the lives and safety of the public might be in danger, he doesn’t qualify,” Dalrymple said.
Biggs should be eligible to be considered for a dismissal under the law, according to his lawyer.
Dalrymple said his client could not afford the bail and he would file an appeal for a review in superior court.
State police say the empty shuttle bus, which was left unattended with the keys in the ignition, was reported stolen about1 p.m. Wednesday by Boston police.
The bus was equipped with GPS that showed it traveling on Interstate 93 to I-95 South, where troopers from the Foxboro barracks spotted it traveling at 80 mph, according to a police report.
Troopers attempted to stop the shuttle bus and continued to pursue it when it turned off I-95 and onto Route 140 South.
The 30-mile chase was broken off for safety reasons as the vehicle turned onto West Street, but troopers were close by when it stopped in front of a house between Forbes Boulevard and Stratton Road, according to police.
Biggs allegedly ran from the vehicle and hid under a pickup truck where he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
In addition to receiving stolen property and driving to endanger, Biggs faces charges of failing to stop for police, speeding, driving without a license, failing to drive within marked lanes and driving in a breakdown lane.
His case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.