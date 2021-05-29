NORTH ATTLEBORO – A Rhode Island man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a local man at a High Street apartment house Wednesday.
The suspect, Adam Walker, 33, whose last known address was in East Providence, was arrested Friday night, the Bristol County district attorney’s office announced Saturday.
Walker is accused of shooting 38-year-old Peter Schifone at 64 High St., Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III, said.
Miliote said the shooting was not random.
Walker was arrested in Swansea by state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, North Attleboro investigators and Swansea police, Miliote said.
No information on a motive was released or whether police recovered the murder weapon.
Miliote said the investigation into the slaying remains ongoing and no other information was available.
Walker was being held in custody and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
In addition to murder, Walker faces charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm.
The homicide occurred about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Schifone’s apartment at 64 High St., a large Victorian-style house in a North Attleboro historical district that has been converted into apartments.
Schifone suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach and was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he later died, according to authorities.
The shooting stunned residents on the street who said it was usually a quiet neighborhood.
The last homicide in North Attleboro occurred in August 2019 on Birch Road.
Three men were stabbed during a gathering at 25 Birch Rd. and two died of their wounds.
A suspect, Daniel G. Randall, then 19, of 25 Birch Rd., was charged with two counts of murder and one count each of armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem, according to court records.
