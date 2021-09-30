ATTLEBORO -- A Rhode Island man faces charges he pulled a knife on a clerk and stole shaving items from a Walgreens on Route 1.
Fred D. Santiago, 57, of Cranston, is free on bail following his arrest Sept. 4 at the Attleboro Motor Inn, near the pharmacy, according to court records.
During a hearing Thursday in Attleboro District Court , his lawyer told the judge the case will likely end in a change of plea after a prosecutor said the armed robbery charge against Santiago will be reduced.
Santiago pleaded innocent to armed robbery and shoplifting charges.
Police allege Santigo stole over $260 worth of shavers and hair clippers during at least two visits to the store. When confronted during one of the visits, police allege he pulled a knife on a clerk and left.
After a subsequent investigation, Santiago was discovered staying at the Attleboro Motor Inn where the alleged stolen items were recovered, according to a police report.
The case was continued to Oct. 27.
