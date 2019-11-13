ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man was arraigned Wednesday on charges he allegedly sold $160 in crack cocaine to an undercover police officer.
Erik Rivera, 39, of Pawtucket, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to distributing crack cocaine and was freed on $500 cash bail.
Rivera was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot near Market Basket in Bristol Place in South Attleboro.
Police allege Rivera arranged by text message to meet the undercover officer for the sale. His car was stopped shortly after the alleged transaction, according to court records.
The arrest comes after an investigation by city detectives, state police narcotics detectives and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Rivera is due back in court in January for a pretrial hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.