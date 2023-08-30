Taunton trial court building

Taunton Trial Court

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

SEEKONK — A Rhode Island man was ordered held without bail Wednesday on charges he slashed the throat of a co-worker during an altercation last weekend.

Juan Carlos Alvarez, 35, of Providence, was ordered held, pending a dangerousness hearing, following his arraignment in Taunton District Court.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.