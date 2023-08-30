SEEKONK — A Rhode Island man was ordered held without bail Wednesday on charges he slashed the throat of a co-worker during an altercation last weekend.
Juan Carlos Alvarez, 35, of Providence, was ordered held, pending a dangerousness hearing, following his arraignment in Taunton District Court.
Innocent pleas were entered on his behalf to charges of assault to murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
The alleged victim suffered a significant cut to his lower neck during the altercation last Saturday and was reported to be in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police.
Alvarez was taken into custody Wednesday morning without incident.
The incident initially came to the attention of authorities when Rhode Island Hospital staff notified Providence police about a reported stabbing.
Seekonk police said the investigation was turned over to Rehoboth police because the alleged victim believed the assault occurred in that town.
However, Seekonk detectives took over the investigation after it was determined that the alleged assault occurred in the area of 135 Olney St.
In a statement, Capt. Matthew Jardine said the two men, co-workers at a farm in Rehoboth, got into an argument that turned physical.
No motive and no other information was released about the alleged victim.
