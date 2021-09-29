ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man has been charged with robbing a South Attleboro gas station with a knife in July.
Tyler J. Baron, 46, is being held without bail as a dangerousness person and faces a probable cause hearing Nov. 18.
Baron is accused of robbing the Mobil gas station at 1249 Newport Ave., near the Pawtucket line, on July 28 while holding a knife at his side, according to a police report. Police said Baron walked into the 24-hour gas station about 3:30 a.m. and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes before demanding money.
Police said he fled the store toward Pawtucket and later got into a Jeep Wrangler.
Baron was arrested in Rhode Island and arraigned last month in Attleboro District Court. He pleaded innocent to armed robbery.
Baron served three years in prison for an armed robbery in North Attleboro in 2004, according to court records.
During a probable cause hearing, a judge hears evidence to decide whether the case should be sent to a grand jury for possible indictment, which would transfer his case to superior court.
