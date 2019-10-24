FOXBORO -- A Providence man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing a signed Tom Brady game jersey valued at $10,000 from the Patriots Hall of Fame outside Gillette Stadium.
Zanini Cineus, 33, was freed on his own recognizance after an innocent plea was entered on his behalf in Wrentham District Court to a charge of larceny from a building.
Police were called to the Hall of Fame shortly before noon on a report that a man had slipped on the Brady jersey after taking it from a display in a simulated locker room, and then walked out of the shop.
Police say Cineus was wearing the jersey under his jacket when he was apprehended by Officer Joseph Godino in a parking lot at the west end of Patriot Place.
Police say Cineus admitted to them that he stole the jersey, and he also admitted it in talking to a Sun Chronicle reporter at the courthouse after he was released.
Also stolen from the Hall of Fame was a blue glove that police found in a paper bag Cineus was carrying. Police said the value of the glove still needs to be determined.
Assisting Godino was Sgt. David Foscaldo.
Team Ops security called police and have video of the incident, according to the report.
Cineus told police he took the commuter train to Patriot Place Wednesday to shop and spent the night at the Hilton Gardens Hotel. He returned an item he purchased Thursday and then went to the Hall of Fame.
Cineus's lawyer, Bill Galvin of Westwood, declined to comment.
