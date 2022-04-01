WRENTHAM — A Rhode Island man charged with stealing a signed Tom Brady game jersey from the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019 was sentenced Friday to pre-trial probation for six months.
Zanini Cineus, 36, of Providence, who has been undergoing mental health counseling, was ordered in Wrentham District Court to continue his counseling.
He was also ordered to stay away from Patriot Place in Foxboro, where he was apprehended still wearing the jersey, valued at $10,000, shortly after the incident on Oct. 24, 2019, according to court records.
After the incident, his family said Cineus was suffering from mental health issues. Followng his arrest, he was sent for mental health examinations at state facilities.
“He’s made a tremendous turnaround in the last few years,” his lawyer, Bill Galvin of Westwood, told the court.
The disposition of the case was recommended to Judge Thomas Finigan by prosecutors and Galvin.
Galvin said Cineus is also on pre-trial probation in Brookline District Court, where he was charged with breaking into Brady’s Brookline mansion on Dec 7, 2020.
The mansion was vacant and for sale at the time. Brady had moved on to become quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If Cineus completes his pre-trial probation without further brushes with the law, the cases will be dismissed.