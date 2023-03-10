james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO — A Providence man faces assault and other charges alleging he attacked a Worcester woman he met online at a South Attleboro home after she spent the night with him.

Christopher S. Huntley, 26, was ordered held without bail Friday pending a dangerousness hearing Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.