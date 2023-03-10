ATTLEBORO — A Providence man faces assault and other charges alleging he attacked a Worcester woman he met online at a South Attleboro home after she spent the night with him.
Christopher S. Huntley, 26, was ordered held without bail Friday pending a dangerousness hearing Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
Huntley pleaded innocent to strangulation, assault and battery, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness.
He allegedly told police the two argued because she would not leave after spending the night at a Long Avenue residence but denied the argument became physical, according to a police report.
The incident was reported to police Thursday afternoon after an Uber driver picked the woman up at the residence and drove her to the police station when she told him she was attacked, according to the report.
The woman told police she met the defendant, whom she only knew as “Monster,” his Facebook dating app name. She said she took an Uber to Attleboro about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and had consensual sex, according to the report.
The woman claimed Huntley’s attitude changed when she decided she wanted to leave about 8 a.m. and asked him to give her a ride to Worcester.
She told police Huntley took her cellphone and then grabbed her by the neck and assaulted her. He allegedly would not let her leave the residence until about 5 p.m., according to the report.
Huntley’s lawyer, Matthew Carter of Attleboro, argued against holding his client in custody for the dangerousness hearing and recommended he be released on $2,500 cash bail.
When approached by The Sun Chronicle after the arraignment, Carter declined to comment on the allegations against his client.
