ATTLEBORO — State police nabbed an alleged drunken driver who they say ran from a multi-car crash on Interstate 95 late Thursday night that injured five people, including a pregnant woman.
The suspect, Wilson Pena, 36, of 195 Memorial Drive, Pawtucket, pleaded innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court. He was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail.
The accident occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday on I-95 South, near the Newport Avenue exit, and involved five or six cars.
A witness called 911 and told police Pena had run across the highway, over a chain-link fence and into the parking lot of Home Depot, according to police.
Trooper Jorge Sanchez nabbed Pena in the parking lot and arrested him without incident, police said.
Pena allegedly told police he drank seven or eight beers and was trying to pass a car when a collision occurred.
Five people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and Rhode Island Hospital, Miriam Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital, all in Providence, Attleboro District Fire Chief David Charest said.
State police said Pena was taken to Sturdy after he complained of having difficulty breathing. He was later released to police custody.
Three city ambulances, two North Attleboro ambulances and one from Pawtucket responded to the scene.
The highway was closed for about a half-hour, Charest said.
In addition to drunken driving, Pena faces charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, disturbing the peace and a marked lanes violation.
He is due back in court Aug. 15.
