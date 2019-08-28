ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man has been found innocent of a fifth-offense drunken driving charge after a jury trial in Attleboro District Court.
The six-member jury acquitted 45-year-old Robert A. Crudale of Pawtucket after a one-day trial. He was also found innocent of driving to endanger.
The charges stem from a motor vehicle stop in May 2018 on County Street near Commerce Way in Attleboro.
