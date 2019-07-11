ATTLEBORO — A Woonsocket man who passed counterfeit $100 bills at a fast food restaurant and retail stores in Attleboro and Wrentham has been sentenced to serve three months in jail.
Aarik S. Beauparlant, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday in Attleboro District Court to passing the bogus bills at the Taco Bell and Rusty Lantern Marker on Route 1 in South Attleboro in April, and collecting $150 in real money as change, according to court records. He was sentenced to serve 90 days of a one-year jail term.
He was arrested on similar charges in May at the Nike store at the Wrentham Premium Village Outlets. The arresting officers, Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath and Detective Robert O’Connell, found a phony $100 bill in his pocket and confiscated the one he passed at the store. Police say he also bilked other stores at the mall.
Beauparlant pleaded guilty Monday in Wrentham District Court to counterfeiting charges and was sentenced to the same jail term that was imposed in Attleboro.
The balance of the jail terms were suspended for one year with probation.
