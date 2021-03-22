ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man has been sentenced to two years in jail for beating and robbing her daughter’s ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of a South Attleboro motel.
Freedom A. Thibodeau, 39, pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court last Thursday to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and larceny from a person.
He has been held in jail since his arrest in December for the Oct. 1 beating in the parking lot of the Attleboro Motor Inn on Route 1.
He also has pending probation cases in Rhode Island, according to prosecutors.
The 26-year-old victim man was found covered in blood from cuts to his head and his jaw broken after being beaten with a hammer or some other blunt object, according to court records.
He was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and had to have 16 to 18 staples in his head to close his wounds, according to a prosecutor.
He told police he was parked with his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend and a friend of hers when two men got out of a car behind them and beat him until he lost consciousness.
A $3,500 gold necklace was stolen from him during the beating, according to court records.
The victim identified Thibodeau as one of his assailants but said the other man was masked.
A prosecutor said the beating was in retaliation for the victim’s arrest for an assault on his ex-girlfriend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.