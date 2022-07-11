ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man was sentenced Monday to up to 15 years in prison for engaging in a shootout with police during rush hour on Newport Avenue nearly four years ago.
The sentence for Eric S. Lindsey, 45, of Coventry, came after he pleaded guilty in New Bedford Superior Court to armed assault with intent to murder and five other charges.
Lindsey admitted to firing 12 rounds from a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun at officers Luke Harrington and Leo McKenzie on Aug. 27, 2018. The officers returned fire and struck Lindsey several times.
The officers were not injured but a bullet struck the windshield of Harrington’s cruiser, spraying him in the face with glass fragments. A round was also lodged in his headrest.
A passing truck was struck by a bullet and sustained a flat tire.
The officers were on the lookout for Lindsey after receiving a call about 6:30 a.m. for a break-in at the Assembly of God Church about a mile south on Newport Avenue.
The pastor of the church found Lindsey inside pointing a handgun at himself, but he put it away at the pastor’s request, according to the court filing.
Lindsey, who had been kicked out of a girlfriend’s home on Continental Drive in South Attleboro earlier in the morning, told the pastor he was looking for a place to sleep.
After he was shot several times, the officers rushed to give Lindsey life-saving aid, including applying tourniquets to his legs to stop the bleeding.
“The suspect repeatedly yelled for the officers to let him die,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan wrote in the filing.
Lindsey spent several weeks at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence being treated for his wounds. He has been held in jail awaiting trial for almost four years.
In court Monday, Judge Raffi Yessayan sentenced Lindsey to a 12- to 15-year prison term followed by five years of probation with several conditions.
Mohan had recommended a 15- to 20-year sentence.
“The defendant tried to kill two police officers after being caught breaking into a church building,” Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn III said in a statement.
“Police put their lives on the line every day responding to situations that can quickly turn violent and deadly. This defendant clearly had no regard for their lives and needs to be kept off the street for a long time,” Quinn said.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney called the two officers involved heroes but said they will live with the trauma forever.
“Although the guilty plea closes the criminal justice adjudication of this incident, it will never close the incident for Sgt. Leo McKenzie and Officer Luke Harrington,” Heagney said.
“They will forever live with the trauma and stress of being ambushed by gunfire and almost killed. By the grace of God’s hand, they survived. They were simply doing their jobs, and for that it almost cost them their lives. They are truly everyday heroes.”
At the time the officers encountered Lindsey, he was carrying two backpacks containing a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun and four loaded magazines for an AR-15 assault-style rifle, according to court records.
Lindsey was also sentenced to concurrent terms for five firearms-related charges and one count of breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor.
While on probation, Lindsey must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, stay away from the officers, submit to random drug and alcohol testing and obtain a mental health evaluation.
Lindsey’s lawyer, Dana Sergeant of New Bedford, recommended a 10- to 15-year sentence.
Lindsey had no prior arrest record in Massachusetts but had a history in Rhode Island involving intoxication, including a drunken driving arrest, and threats against police, according to the prosecution’s court filing.
The shootout with Attleboro police occurred four days after he pleaded no contest in Rhode Island to resisting arrest.
In that incident, police were called to his apartment after he sent his girlfriend song lyrics referencing suicide. He was found by his mother drunk and depressed and had barricaded himself in his bedroom.