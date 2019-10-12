FOXBORO — A Rhode Island man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in May with his children in the car has been indicted and faces a dangerousness hearing.
Jonathan K. Cleveland, 50, of Pawtucket, faces a dangerousness hearing Oct. 25 in Dedham Superior Court.
He pleaded innocent last week to 10 charges including failing to stop for police, reckless endangerment of a child, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and assault.
The charges are related to a chase May 20 that police say began when Cleveland was stopped at the America’s Best Value Hotel on Route 1.
According to police, the chase went for about 25 miles into Wrentham and Cumberland at speeds of 35 to 70 mph.
Cleveland, formerly of Norton, allegedly struck a police cruiser in Wrentham resulting in minor injuries to an officer.
The chase ended when Cleveland’s car ran out of gas, police said.
Cleveland had his two children, ages 4 and 6, in the car, as well as his girlfriend, and the children were not in safety seats or seat belts, police said.
The children were not injured.
Police say Cleveland was initially stopped for a license plate violation but then drove off.
He has been held without bail since his arrest.
During the dangerousness hearing, prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to continue holding him without bail for up to 120 days while they prepare for trial.
