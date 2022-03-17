FOXBORO -- A Rhode Island man was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South just before the I-495 exit.
The driver, a 27-year-old East Greenwich man, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
His name was not immediately released.
The crash occurred about 9:25 a.m. when the victim’s car went off the road to the left for undetermined reasons. The vehicle struck and rolled over the guardrail, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks and the state police collision analysis and reconstruction section.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Foxboro firefighters and the state Department of Transportation.