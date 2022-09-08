A Providence man has pleaded guilty to participating in a credit card scheme that defrauded Home Depot stores in the Attleboro area and beyond out of roughly $600,000 in tools and building supplies.
Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, admitted in U.S. District Court in Providence to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Wednesday.
Taveras-Garcia participated in a wide-ranging scheme that used stolen or fraudulently created business credit accounts to purchase more than $600,000 in building, roofing, electrical, plumbing and other contractor supplies from Home Depot stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, authorities say.
Home Depots in South Attleboro and Mansfield were also victimized.
Taveras-Garcia admitted to a federal judge that he purchased construction materials for use in his roofing business from another member of the conspiracy who obtained the materials from the home improvement stores with the use of stolen credit information.
Taveras-Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.
A second defendant, Abel Bier Romero, 29, of Cranston, is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
A third suspect, Samuel Machuca, 50, of Attleboro, has also been charged.
In April 2021, Machuca went to the South Attleboro store in a dump truck while under surveillance by U.S. Secret Service agents, according to a federal affidavit. He went to pick up $2,605 in materials but left without any supplies because the credit card was “flagged” as fraudulent, the affidavit states.
Machuca and Taveras-Garcia returned to the store over a week later and picked up an order in a dump truck, the affidavit states.
In June 2021, Machuca was allegedly involved in another fraudulent sale at the South Attleboro store.
In December 2020, he and two other men allegedly picked up $3,340 in fencing materials using fraudulent information at the Home Depot in Mansfield.
Machuca has been held without bail, with a judge in August 2021 citing his criminal record, several aliases he allegedly uses and the strength of the government’s case.
Machuca, a native of the Dominican Republic who came to the United States in March 2020, has a record including charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession with intent to distribute drugs, authorities said.
The case was investigated by the Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force, with the assistance of police.