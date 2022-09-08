U.S. District Court Providence
U.S. District Court in Providence

A Providence man has pleaded guilty to participating in a credit card scheme that defrauded Home Depot stores in the Attleboro area and beyond out of roughly $600,000 in tools and building supplies.

Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, admitted in U.S. District Court in Providence to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Wednesday.