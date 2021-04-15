ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man pleaded innocent Thursday to charges he sexually abused a teenage girl in Attleboro over a nine-month period.
Jermiah Savely, 46, of West Warwick, was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on five counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery.
He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing April 21.
The alleged abuse of the girl, who is known to the defendant, began when she was 13, according to court records.
Police obtained a warrant Tuesday for Savely’s arrest after an investigation by detectives Joseph Daday and Keith Golden that started last Monday, according to records.
