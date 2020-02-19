ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man pleaded innocent Wednesday to charges he robbed and pistol-whipped a 20-year-old city resident outside his Elizabeth Street home over a marijuana deal.
Donte Nunn, 19, of 28 Benefit St., Apt. 2, Pawtucket, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment in Attleboro District Court. He faces a dangerousness hearing Friday.
Nunn is charged with armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
Two co-defendants, Kenneth Valenzuela, 18, of Providence, and Daniel Velasquez, 18, of Cranston, were arrested in Cranston about a half-hour after the Feb. 1 robbery. They pleaded innocent earlier this month and were ordered held without bail after a judge deemed them a danger.
The Elizabeth Street resident told police he contacted a person known as “Flex” via the Snapchat app to arrange to buy $40 worth of marijuana, but instead was robbed of up to $100 and assaulted by three men, according to court records.
The victim was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for cuts to his face and head, according to police.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said Nunn, who is reputed to be affiliated with the “East Bucket” street gang in Pawtucket, was identified by police in that city as the suspected gunman through a Snapchat video on a co-defendant’s cellphone.
“He was smoking a marijuana blunt and waving a silver pistol,” Azevedo said, describing the video.
The information on the co-defendant’s cellphone related to the marijuana deal matched the information on the victim’s cellphone, according to the prosecutor.
But Nunn’s lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, said police lacked evidence that his client was involved in the robbery. He said the victim was not asked to identify the man seen on the Snapchat video.
“There is no connection,” Rich said during the court proceeding.
The defense lawyer added that his client surrendered his cellphone to police when he turned himself in Wednesday morning at the police station.
Judge Maureen McManus ruled that there was probable cause to hold the defendant without bail pending a dangerous hearing.
The case was investigated by Detective Gabriel D’Agonstino III. Detective Keith Golden, the police department computer crimes investigator, assisted.
