ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man faces charges he helped an accomplice steal four pairs of designer eyeglass frames valued at over $1,200 from a Mansfield store last month.
Alexander J. Cabrera, 25, of Providence, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to unarmed robbery, conspiracy and larceny of more than $1,200.
The charges are related to an incident June 4 at Pearl Vision in a shopping plaza across the street from Mansfield Crossing on School Street.
Two men wearing surgical face masks, commonly seen during the pandemic, entered the store and one man distracted the clerk while the other stole a tray of Versace eyeglass frames, according to a police report.
Both men fled the store in a Jeep that police say was rented, according to the report.
Cabrera was arrested on a warrant obtained by
Mansfield detectives watched security camera footage of the theft and, along with Providence police, arrested Cabrera on a warrant, according to the report.
The investigation is continuing to identity the other suspect.
Bail was set at $1,000 for Cabrera.
Prosecutors asked for $5,000 cash bail, citing his criminal record for similar offenses and history of failing to appear in court as required.
Cabrera’s lawyer, Jennifer Lokitis of Norton, questioned the evidence linking her client to the crime saying it was “not that strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.