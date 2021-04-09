ATTLEBORO — A Providence man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Friday for a bank robbery spree in 2018 that ended with a crash in Attleboro following a chase by police.
Dong Lee, 51, will also be on probation for three years after he completes the sentence, which was handed down in U.S. District Court in Boston during a video conference.
Lee has been held in jail since his arrest on Sept. 14, 2018, when the car he was a passenger in crashed off Toner Boulevard after a chase by state police that began in Foxboro.
His accomplice, Charles L. Wheeler, 50, of Weymouth, who was the driver of the car, was sentenced last year to seven years in prison.
Both men pleaded guilty to robbing five banks in a six-day period, including two banks on the day they were arrested.
After the bank robberies in Avon and Brockton, Wheeler led state police on a chase from Route 1 near Gillette Stadium to Interstate 95 South before crashing the vehicle.
Before he was sentenced by Judge Richard Stearns, Lee apologized for his crimes and said that his struggles with mental illness and drug abuse have ruined all his personal relationships.
“I accept responsibility and I want to let you know how much I regret the pain and suffering I’ve inflicted on those involved in my actions and crimes against society,” Lee said.
Lawyers for both sides said the drug addictions of both defendants fueled the robbery spree, which also included banks in Boston, Andover and Braintree.
The spree “would have continued had Mr. Lee and Mr. Wheeler not been captured after the car chase,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Shine said.
Lee’s sentence was at the low end of federal guidelines as determined by the probation department and was recommended by prosecutors.
Shine said Lee deserved the sentence in light of the seriousness of the charges and his criminal record spanning three decades.
Lee’s lawyer, Scott Lauer of Boston, said Lee should receive a sentence more in line with Wheeler and recommended six years.
He argued the sentencing guidelines were “imperfect” when assessing culpability and other factors and noted Wheeler had a prior robbery conviction.
On the other hand, Lauer said his client’s criminal record consisted of mostly shoplifting and larceny crimes that were fueled by drug addiction.
The judge also ordered Lee to pay restitution to the banks, which is to be determined.
While on probation, Lee must submit to drug testing and obtain substance abuse counseling and mental health treatment.
