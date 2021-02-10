PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a drug ring that shipped over 200 packages of cocaine and heroin to Providence, Attleboro, North Attleboro and Seekonk, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Shawn A. Silva, 38, of Providence, will also be on probation for four years after he finishes his sentence, which was handed down in U.S. District Court.
Silva admitted that between May 2017 and August 2019 he retrieved large parcels of narcotics shipped to commercial mailboxes in Providence and Southeastern Massachusetts.
Federal investigators intercepted a package in June 2019 that contained over a half a kilogram of cocaine at a UPS Store on Commerce Way in Seekonk. In another instance, agents said they intercepted a package containing heroin and $15,500 cash.
At least 219 packages were shipped from the Los Angeles area by other members of the drug ring.
A co-defendant, Robert A. Brown, 32, of Los Angeles, admitted that he and others shipped the drug-filled parcels, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Authorities say they seized over a kilogram of cocaine in vacuumed-sealed bags from Brown’s apartment along with $32,150 in cash, a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a semi-automatic rifle and other evidence.
Silva and Brown pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and distribution charges.
Brown was sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison in October followed by four years of probation.
A third defendant, Joel P. Sennon, 42, of Providence, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5 on similar charges.
Giselle S. Polanco, 22, and Marion V. Gamboa, 25, of Providence, previously pleaded guilty to related charges and have not been scheduled for sentencing yet.
Deondre Jones, 43, of Los Angeles, and Valerie G. Gamboa, 26, of Providence, are awaiting trial.
The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Rhode Island High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force.
