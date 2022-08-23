SEEKONK — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to rob a local convenience store in April 2020 while free on bail after robbing a CVS in Swansea two months earlier.
Niles Webster, 39, of Bristol, admitted in Fall River Superior Court that he attempted to hold up a clerk at the Crossroads Convenience Store on Fall River Avenue, near Interstate 195, about 2:20 a.m. on April 25, 2020, officials said Friday.
The robbery attempt was foiled when the clerk hit the silent alarm and Webster fled the store in a light blue Hyundai Sonata, said Gregg Miliote, spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Webster had entered the store wearing a surgical mask, ordered the clerk to empty and cash register and told the clerk, “I have firearm and I’m not afraid to use it,” Miliote said.
The robbery attempt occurred after Webster posted bail following his arrest for an armed robbery about 10 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2020, at the CVS Pharmacy on Route 6 on Swansea.
In that robbery, Miliote said, Webster admitted telling the clerk, “I have a gun and I’m going to shoot you,” before fleeing the store with $140 in a CVS bag.
Before being sentenced two weeks ago by Judge Daniel O’Shea, Webster pleaded guilty to armed robbery and armed assault with intent to rob.
Webster was arrested in connection with the robbery the following day after he led Bristol police on a high-speed chase.
Investigators had developed Webster as a suspect after reviewing CVS surveillance video and video from a nearby Dunkin’ coffee shop. Witnesses also told police they were cut off by an older Honda Accord with matte black paint and no front grill.
The car was seen on surveillance video from Swansea County Club traveling on Route 136 toward the CVS and leaving moments after the robbery, according to Miliote.
Detectives executed a search warrant for Webster’s home, where they found articles of clothing matching the ones shown in the videos.
After the Seekonk attempted robbery, detectives reviewed store surveillance footage and learned that Webster drove to the store from the Motel 6 parking lot across the street, Miliote said.
Detectives were able to identify Webster as a suspect in the robbery attempt from the distinctive, multi-colored zip-up, long-sleeved hoodie he wore.
“This case highlights the importance of using surveillance and advanced investigative techniques, which led to the apprehension of the defendant for the violent robbery in Swansea,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, he was released and able to commit a second robbery in Seekonk. He has a past history of similar offenses and is a danger to the community,” Quinn said.
Webster previously served 18 months for assault and battery on a child with injury in 2009 and also a 2 ½-year jail term for a robbery at a Bellingham CVS in 2014 similar to the Swansea holdup.
He has pending charges in Rhode Island relating to an East Providence robbery.
