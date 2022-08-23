SEEKONK ROB 3

Authorities say this surveillance photo shows Niles Webster of Bristol, R.I. at the Crossroad Convenience store on Fall River Avenue on April 25, 2020. He was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to armed assault with intent to rob and armed robbery for a holdup two months earlier in Swansea.

 Seekonk police

SEEKONK — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to rob a local convenience store in April 2020 while free on bail after robbing a CVS in Swansea two months earlier.

Niles Webster, 39, of Bristol, admitted in Fall River Superior Court that he attempted to hold up a clerk at the Crossroads Convenience Store on Fall River Avenue, near Interstate 195, about 2:20 a.m. on April 25, 2020, officials said Friday.

