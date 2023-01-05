U.S. District Court Providence
U.S. District Court in Providence

 staff file photo

WRENTHAM -- A Rhode Island man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for using stolen checks from the mail to defraud businesses, including a local charitable foundation, while he was on pretrial release for the same offense.

Rachon Waite, 32, of Providence, admitted he recruited individuals on social media to cash fraudulently-created checks from information on actual checks stolen from mail boxes, the R.I. U.S. attorney’s office said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.