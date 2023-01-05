WRENTHAM -- A Rhode Island man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for using stolen checks from the mail to defraud businesses, including a local charitable foundation, while he was on pretrial release for the same offense.
Rachon Waite, 32, of Providence, admitted he recruited individuals on social media to cash fraudulently-created checks from information on actual checks stolen from mail boxes, the R.I. U.S. attorney’s office said.
According to information presented to the court, criminal conduct attributed to the defendant caused a loss to banks and businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island totaling more than $169,000.
One of the victims was Helping Hands of America Foundation, a private corporation on Route 1 in Wrentham that solicits goods including autos, trucks and boats for donation with portions of all proceeds directly helping associated charities.
In March 2021, the company reported to Wrentham police that two checks totaling $14,535 were cashed against the company’s bank account, according to an FBI affidavit.
Waite previously admitted to a federal judge that from December 2020 to June 2021, while on probation for a state robbery charge, he recruited individuals on social media to use their personal information and bank accounts to cash fraudulently-created checks.
While on pretrial release, he continued committing the crimes October 2021 through April 2022, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Waite pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and commission of an offense while on release.
After he is released from prison, U.S. District Court Judge William Smith also imposed three years of probation with restitution to be determined at a later date.
Federal prosecutors recommended a five-year prison term.
The case was investigated by the FBI, Wrentham police and the Bristol and Narragansett police departments in Rhode Island.
