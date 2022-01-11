A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to three and four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars worth of large-screen televisions from Walmarts in North Attleboro and Seekonk, threatened a store manager with a knife, and leading police on a high-speed chase.
Luis Adorno, 38, of Providence, was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Tuesday.
Adorno admitted to stealing three televisions in two separate incidents at the North Attleboro store in July 2019, according to a spokesman for Quinn’s office.
He also admitted to subsequently stealing a television at the Seekonk store, where he threatened the manager with a knife when the manager tried to stop him, spokesman Gregg Miliote said.
The manager then allowed the defendant to load the television into his SUV but recorded the event on his cellphone.
As he was driving away, Adorno attempted to hit the manager and, the following day, led police on a chase that began on Route 6 and continued onto Interstate 195 in Swansea, Miliote said.
“When the officer attempted to stop the defendant's vehicle, the defendant gave the officer the middle finger and then drove directly at the police cruiser, missing it by inches,” Miliote said.
Adorno drove over a median and began driving at speeds of up to 100 mph toward Rhode Island, swerving in and out of rush-hour traffic before police broke off the pursuit near the Rhode Island border for safety reasons, Miliote said.
He was eventually arrested in Rhode Island after committing similar offenses.
“The defendant is a threat to public safety with a history of committing serious crimes,” Quinn said in a statement. “A state prison sentence was warranted.”
Adorno pleaded guilty to armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, larceny and unlawful removal of an anti-theft device.
After he completes his prison term, he will be on probation for two years.
