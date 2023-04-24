james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO -- A Cumberland man was sentenced to probation Monday after admitting to assaulting another man during an altercation at a concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield last summer.

John J. Folkes, 28, admitted in Attleboro District Court that there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty of a misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

