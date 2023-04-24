ATTLEBORO -- A Cumberland man was sentenced to probation Monday after admitting to assaulting another man during an altercation at a concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield last summer.
John J. Folkes, 28, admitted in Attleboro District Court that there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty of a misdemeanor assault and battery charge.
The charge against Folkes, who has no prior arrest record, was reduced from a felony in a plea bargain agreement. The case was continued without a finding for 11 months with probation.
Folkes admitted to shoving a 23-year-old man he did not know during a dispute outside a portable bathroom on Aug. 11, 2022 at the Morgan Wallen country music concert.
The victim broke his left arm during the altercation, according to a prosecutor.
Folkes, who was living in Canton at the time he was arrested, is also required to attend anger management classes. He has to send a letter of apology to, and stay away from, the victim.
