ATTLEBORO — A 53-year-old Rhode Island man was sentenced to a split jail term Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing from a man who died of an overdose at a North Attleboro hotel where the two men stayed.

Israel Nunez of Smithfield was sentenced in Attleboro District Court after admitting to stealing the victim’s pickup truck, wallet and cellphone.

