ATTLEBORO — A 53-year-old Rhode Island man was sentenced to a split jail term Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing from a man who died of an overdose at a North Attleboro hotel where the two men stayed.
Israel Nunez of Smithfield was sentenced in Attleboro District Court after admitting to stealing the victim’s pickup truck, wallet and cellphone.
Judge Edmund Mathers sentenced Nunez to serve six months of an 18-month jail sentence with the balance suspended for two years with probation.
Nunez, who has been held on bail since his arrest a day after the Aug. 7 incident, has nearly completed his jail term.
Prosecutors say he rented the room at the Knights Inn on Route 1 in North Attleboro where he and the victim, a 40-year-old Whitman man, stayed overnight.
Nunez left the hotel the following morning in the victim’s pickup truck after telling the hotel staff his roommate was taking a shower, according to a prosecutor and court records.
The victim was found by a hotel employee and was pronounced dead by firefighters, according to a police report.
Nunez was arrested in Pawtucket after police tracked the victim’s cellphone. The pickup was found in Smithfield, according to police.
His lawyer, Todd Greenburg of Fall River, told the court Nunez is a recovering addict and left the room because his roommate was using narcotics.
He recommended a sentence that would have allowed his client to go free Tuesday.
Prosecutors sought a two-year sentence with one year to serve.
“We cannot be certain what went down in that hotel room,” Assistant District Attorney Christopher Toohey said.
Nunez had a record of drug crimes and served time in Rhode island, Toohey told the court.
As a condition of his probation, Nunez must attend narcotics anonymous or alcoholics anonymous meetings three times a week.
