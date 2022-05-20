SEEKONK — A Rhode Island man was sentenced Friday to up to nine years in prison for a 2019 drunken driving accident in which he killed a Seekonk woman walking with her 11-year-old son then left the scene.
Jeremy Schmidt, 30, was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk, a second-offense drunken driving charge and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Schmidt struck 37-year-old Antonieta Vargas while she was walking with her son on the sidewalk near their home on Newman Avenue on Sept. 12, 2019.
Vargas’s son was not injured and ran over to help his mother, but she was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence about an hour after the 6:45 p.m. crash.
Schmidt initially stopped but drove off in his girlfriend’s 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was found abandoned at Rumford Towers in East Providence about two miles away, according to court records.
Schmidt told police he was drinking heavily the day of the crash and he told a friend he knew he hit someone. The friend told police Schmidt started to cry when he was told the woman had died, according to court records.
Judge William White Jr. sentenced Schmidt to a 6- to 9-year prison sentence followed by five years of probation, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
While he is on probation, Schmidt is prohibited from drinking alcohol and will be tested with a portable home testing device monitored by the probation department. He must also submit to random drug tests, Miliote said.
Prosecutors recommended an 8- to 12-year prison sentence, citing the facts of the case and Schmidt’s prior convictions in Rhode Island for first-degree armed robbery in 2012 and leaving the scene of an accident in 2015, according to court records.
Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Schmidt was still on parole for the armed robbery when the fatal crash occurred.
The probation department calculated guidelines for a sentence of five to 7½ years, which Guilderson said was inappropriate given the defendant’s conduct and prior record, according to court records.
“The defendant here deserves a greater penalty for the impact on the life of the victim’s son and all of her family and friends,” Guilderson wrote.