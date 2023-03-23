james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO — A Cumberland man who was shot outside the South Attleboro Stop & Shop in November 2021 was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in jail for having a “ghost gun” in his car.

Jandir D. De Burgo, 26, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court after pleading guilty to carrying a firearm without a license.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.