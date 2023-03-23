ATTLEBORO — A Cumberland man who was shot outside the South Attleboro Stop & Shop in November 2021 was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in jail for having a “ghost gun” in his car.
Jandir D. De Burgo, 26, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court after pleading guilty to carrying a firearm without a license.
Police said the a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun has no serial numbers and cannot be traced. The so-called “ghost guns” are often privately assembled from a kit or can be made on a 3-D printer, according to police.
De Burgo was shot about 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2021 outside the Stop & Shop on Route 1 while putting groceries in his car, according to a police report and a prosecutor.
His girlfriend was inside the car but was not injured. De Burgo was treated for gunshot wounds at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police.
No suspect was ever charged with the shooting, which police say was not random.
A video showed a masked man coming into the parking lot from May Street toward De Burgo’s car but the shooting was not captured on the video, according to a police report.
After the shooting, startled witnesses told police a man ran on May Street toward Arbor Fuller Hospital, but a search of the area turned up no suspects.
De Burgo and his girlfriend, Kandee L. Quirk, 24, also of Cumberland, told police they could not identify the shooter and did not know who would shoot De Burgo.
After the shooting, De Burgo drove while Quirk gave him directions to Rhode Island Hospital, but he stopped about a quarter-mile away at the IHOP on Route 1, according to police.
Two related charges weapons charges against De Burgo were dismissed. Quirk faced the same charges but they were dismissed, according to court records.
