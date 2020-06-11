NORTON -- A man escaped with a minor burns when his car struck a guard rail and a cable barrier on Interstate 495 before erupting in flames just after midnight Thursday.
The victim, a 29-year-old Woonsocket man, initially could not get out of the car but got a door open before the car became engulfed in flames, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
"When he was getting out of the car he burnt his arm. They were minor burns," Keene said.
The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital after the 12:20 a.m. accident between the Route 123 and Bay Road exits, Keene said.
Norton and Mansfield firefighters responded and found the car engulfed in flames which had already reached the rear seats, Keene said.
The man told officials that he was struck by another vehicle while traveling north on I-495 and that the vehicle drove off.
The victim's car hit a guardrail at the right side of the highway and then went back across the highway and into the median, Keene said.
His car struck cables barriers installed to prevent vehicles from crossing into the other side of the highway.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by state police.
