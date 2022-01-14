A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison for his role in an $1.8 million nationwide swindle that targeted victims in Seekonk, Norfolk and elsewhere.
Samson Ikotun, 34, a taxi driver from East Providence, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence after earlier pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, authorities said Thursday.
He participated in various scams targeting primarily elderly people and funneled more than $880,000 to co-conspirators in his native Nigeria, according to court documents.
The scammers used various banking methods and purchased used vehicles that were shipped to Nigeria and resold, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Rhode Island.
Ikotun, who emigrated from Nigeria and became a U.S. citizen, was one of six men indicted in the scheme. The cases against two co-defendants are pending.
“These schemes involved virtually every form of fraud imaginable: email compromises, romance scams, lottery fraud, rental property frauds,” Assistant U.S. Attorney John McAdams wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
Noting that Ikotun ran a successful taxi business, McAdams wrote, “It is hard to identify any explanation for the defendant’s conduct apart from greed.”
According to court documents, as the FBI’s investigation into Ikotun’s criminal activity was concluding, he was apprehended by agents at the airport with a one-way ticket to Nigeria.
Seekonk and Norfolk police assisted federal authorities and two dozen law enforcement agencies across the country in the investigation.
The victims are not named in the court records but initially reported the fraud to their local police department.
One victim said she was looking for romance after raising her two daughters and caring for her elderly mother with Alzheimer’s.
Her swindler communicated with her for two years before asking for money. “I was left with all the debt and all the lies,” she wrote, according to McAdams.
One man, who was heavily medicated during the period he was scammed, lost his entire retirement savings and went into bankruptcy, the prosecutor wrote.
The sentence was agreed to by the defendant and, following his release from prison, he will be on probation for two years.
The court is expected to address a restitution order at a later date, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
