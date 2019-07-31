ATTLEBORO — A former meat cutter at Stop & Shop was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to stealing over a $1,000 in goods from the North Attleboro store.
Giovanni Broccoli, 39, of Cranston, is also a suspect in other thefts in Southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Broccoli was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to a year in jail, with the term suspended for two years with probation. He was given a concurrent term for stealing about $2,000 worth of goods from CVS in South Attleboro.
Police say Broccoli has an 11-page criminal record and is a suspect with an accomplice in almost $6,000 in thefts from Stop & Shops in Foxboro, Franklin, Walpole, West Warwick and Warwick over the course of several months last summer.
He just completed an 18-month jail term in Rhode Island and was picked up at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston Tuesday by North Attleboro police on their warrant charging him with the thefts in June 2018.
He was ordered held without bail on a fugitive charge related to the theft of $2,500 in goods from a store in Waterford, Conn., according to court records.
Police say the stores reported weight loss pills and other medications were stolen in addition to razors and condoms.
His lawyer, Mark Beland of Attleboro, said the incidents occurred during a period when Broccoli was suffering from drug addiction.
Before he can be returned to Connecticut on the case there, Giovanni will have to address pending criminal charges in Norfolk County.
While on probation in the North Attleboro and Attleboro cases, he was ordered to submit to random drug testing and to stay away from Stop & Shop and CVS.
Restitution will be determined by the court at a later date.
