RI state police cruiser

Rhode Island State Police.

 RI State Police

Rhode Island State Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket about a half-mile from the Attleboro border.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on I-95 North at the Cottage Street exit.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.