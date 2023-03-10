Rhode Island State Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket about a half-mile from the Attleboro border.
The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on I-95 North at the Cottage Street exit.
Several rounds were discharged into a black Mercedes, hitting the male driver twice, police said.
The victim was struck in the shoulder and back and taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators went to the hospital to speak to the victim but he was not cooperative, police said.
A press release did not indicate if another vehicle was involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call Rhode Island State Police at 401-444-1000.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.