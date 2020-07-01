REHOBOTH -- A 26-year-old teacher’s aide in Rhode Island who is a counselor at Camp Ramsbottom on Route 44 faces charges of soliciting sex from an undercover office posing as a 14-year-old girl, Rhode Island state police said Wednesday.
Alexander Carlson, 26, of 2 Beverly Drive, Lincoln, was arraigned Wednesday in Warwick District Court where no plea was entered.
Bail was set at $500 cash or $5,000 surety and Carlson was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors and limited internet use, according to state police.
Carlson has been employed as a teacher's assistant within the special education program at Mount Hope High School in Bristol since December 2019.
He has also been employed as a summer camp counselor at The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket's Camp Ramsbottom since 2012, according to state police.
“At this time there is no evidence of any involvement with students or campers at Mount Hope High School or Camp Ramsbottom,” R.I. State Police Detective Commander Maj. Timothy Sanzi said in a statement.
The camp is closed this summer due to coronavirus measures.
However, Sanzi said authorities continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding Carlson to contact the R.I. State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (401) 921-1170.
Carlson faces two counts each of indecent solicitation of a child and electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.
The arrest Wednesday stemmed from an investigation by the task force into an individual they later identified as Carlson.
State police allege Carlson was engaging in a series of communications with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.
The conversations allegedly became sexually explicit and he electronically disseminated indecent material to the officer with the intent to engage in sexual activity with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
The task force members executed a court-authorized search warrant at Carlson’s home Wednesday morning and identified him as the alleged owner of digital media used to indecently solicit a child and disseminate indecent material to a minor.
Detectives seized several pieces of digital media belonging to Carlson which, state police say, will be forensically examined.
If convicted, Carlson faces up to five years in prison on each count and a fine of up to a $5,000.
The task force actively engages in investigative efforts to identify subjects involved in child exploitation-related activities.
It is administered by the Rhode Island state police and supports a national network of multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task forces engaged in investigations, forensic examinations, and prosecutions related to Internet crimes against children and technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation.
It is made up of Rhode Island state police and its computer crimes unit along with detectives in several Rhode Island communities and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
