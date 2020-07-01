REHOBOTH -- A 26-year-old teacher’s aide in Rhode Island who is a counselor at Camp Ramsbottom on Route 44 has been charged with soliciting sex from an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, Rhode Island state police said Wednesday.
Alexander Carlson, 26, of 2 Beverly Drive in Lincoln, was arraigned Wednesday in Warwick District Court, where no plea was entered.
Bail was set at $500 cash or $5,000 surety and Carlson was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors and limited internet use, according to state police.
Carlson has been employed as a teacher's assistant within the special education program at Mount Hope High School in Bristol since December 2019.
He has also been employed as a summer camp counselor at The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket's Camp Ramsbottom since 2012, according to state police.
“At this time there is no evidence of any involvement with students or campers at Mount Hope High School or Camp Ramsbottom,” R.I. State Police Detective Commander Maj. Timothy Sanzi said in a statement.
However, Sanzi said authorities continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding Carlson to contact the R.I. State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 401-921-1170.
Camp Ramsbottom is closed this summer due to the coronavirus.
Carlson faces two counts each of indecent solicitation of a child and electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Superintendent of Bristol Warren Regional School district sent out a statement saying the district had terminated Carlson.
“We are committed to the safety of our students and thank the Rhode Island State Police for their notification about this matter,” Superintendent Jonathan Brice said.
Carlson was a temporary employee of the district as a long- term teacher assistant substitute and worked with 8 to 10 students in the Alternative Learning Program at Mt. Hope High School, according to the statement.
No student in the system is alleged to have been a victim in the current investigation.
Wednesday's arrest stemmed from an investigation by the task force into an individual they later identified as Carlson.
State police allege he was engaging in a series of communications with the undercover officer.
The conversations allegedly became sexually explicit and Carlson electronically disseminated indecent material with the intent to engage in sexual activity with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl, state police said.
Task force members executed a search warrant at Carlson’s home Wednesday morning and seized several pieces of digital media that, state police say, will be forensically examined.
If convicted, Carlson faces up to five years in prison on each count and a fine of up to a $5,000.
The task force actively engages in investigative efforts to identify subjects involved in child exploitation-related activities.
It is administered by the Rhode Island state police and supports a national network of multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task forces engaged in investigations, forensic examinations, and prosecutions related to Internet crimes against children and technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation.
It is made up of Rhode Island state police and its computer crimes unit along with detectives in several Rhode Island communities and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
