NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash at routes 1 and 120 that claimed the life of a Rhode Island teenager.
The victim, Xavier Miguel, 16, of Pawtucket, was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, about 45 minutes after the crash, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
Miguel was riding his motorcycle south on Route 1 with another motorcyclist, a 21-year-old East Providence man, when they both failed to negotiate a left turn at the traffic light at Route 120 to continue south on Route 1, authorities said.
Police Chief John Reilly said both motorcyclists were wearing helmets and ended up on the lawn of the First United Methodist Church at the intersection. The other rider and a passenger on his motorcycle were not injured, according to the police chief.
Their names were not released.
"It's under investigation so I don't want to speculate on whether they were speeding or not," Reilly said.
Miliote also declined to say what caused the accident.
A North Attleboro police officer was in the area and came upon the accident, Reilly said.
A small memorial of candles and flowers was placed at the site of the accident.
The crash is under investigation by local police, the state police collision analysis and accident reconstruction section and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office.
