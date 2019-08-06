REHOBOTH -- A Cumberland woman is facing drunken driving and other motor vehicle charges after she allegedly sideswiped a guardrail and a pickup truck.
Patrolman Terrence Hedrick responded to Great Cedar Swamp Road about 1 p.m. Monday for a report of a vehicle being operated erratically, and learned from a witness that the vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra with Rhode Island registration, was traveling east on Tremont Street.
Just west of Agricultural Avenue Three Corners, the car left the roadway, sideswiped a guardrail, and was seen by Hedrick making several other marked lanes violations, Police Sgt. James Casey said.
After the car turned onto Great Cedar Swamp Road, it sideswiped a pickup truck that was pulled to the side of the road, Casey said.
The driver of the car, Sarah Skwirz, 37, of Cumberland, had difficulty keeping her balance and was detected to have a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, Casey said.
Following a series of field sobriety tests, Skwirz was arrested and taken to the police station, where she was booked and later released on $140 bail. She was due to appear in Taunton District Court Tuesday.
Skwirz was charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage and marked lanes violations.
