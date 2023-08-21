Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A 28-year-old Pawtucket woman charged with abandoning her blind pet Shih Tzu dog on Park Street last year has been sentenced to 18 months’ probation.

Elizabeth Depina admitted Friday in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to find her guilty of animal cruelty.

