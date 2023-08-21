ATTLEBORO — A 28-year-old Pawtucket woman charged with abandoning her blind pet Shih Tzu dog on Park Street last year has been sentenced to 18 months’ probation.
Elizabeth Depina admitted Friday in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to find her guilty of animal cruelty.
The case was continued without a finding during the probationary period.
Depina was also required to take animal cruelty prevention classes.
She admitted to leaving the dog in a crate on the side of Park Street in the area of LaSalette Shrine on March 20, 2022.
The dog was old and blind but was healthy, groomed and wore a bandanna of a Pawtucket grooming business, according to prosecutors.
An eyewitness saw the incident and called police. She took a photo of the SUV which police later traced to Depina. Police also contacted the grooming company, according to court records.
The dog was taken to the Attleboro Animal Shelter.
Depina, who has no prior criminal record, told police she tried to bring the dog to the Pawtucket Animal Shelter but it was closed.
The disposition was agreed to by prosecutors and Depina’s lawyer, Paul Whelan of Brockton.
Judge Michele Armour told Depina the incident could have had tragic consequences.
The judge said she agreed to impose the sentencing recommendation because Depina had no prior record and the dog was in good health.
