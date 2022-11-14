ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket woman charged with abandoning a 12-week-old Chihuahua on the side of a North Attleboro road on the eve of a snowstorm last winter was placed on probation for two years Monday.
Dominique A. Scott, 24, an aspiring model and former beauty pageant finalist, admitted in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to find her guilty of animal cruelty, a felony with a maximum penalty of 2 ½ years in jail.
Her case was continued without a finding provided she completes a counseling program for people charged with animal cruelty and does not keep a pet while she is on probation.
The puppy was found by a woman walking her dog on Draper Avenue on Feb. 26 following a snowstorm and a night when temperatures dipped to about 18 degrees, according to police.
The animal was in a soft blue crate with no food and no water. It was dehydrated and suffering from malnutrition and mange but recovered after being treated by a veterinarian and the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, authorities said.
The dog, named Axel, has since been adopted by a North Attleboro police officer and serves as a community resource animal.
Scott, a Connecticut native who has no prior criminal record, admitted to police that she abandoned the puppy and was very remorseful about her actions, according to her lawyer, Paul Marino of Westwood.
Marino and Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura told the court that Scott became overwhelmed with taking care of the puppy. Marino said Scott at first tried to take it to a Pawtucket animal shelter but it was closed.
Marino said she left the puppy where she had seen people walking dogs before and where she thought it would be discovered. He said that, after abandoning the dog, she had second thoughts and returned to retrieve it but couldn't find it.
DeMoura recommended a guilty finding with one year of probation while Marino asked that the case be continued without a finding. Marino said his client has never been charged with a crime before and saddling her with a felony conviction would affect her employment and ability to get housing in the future.
Judge Michele Armour said she found Scott’s abandonment of the puppy troubling and was concerned about her owning other pets. But the judge said she decided against finding Scott guilty because she has no prior record, though Armour insisted that Scott not own any pets while on probation.
Scott was arrested a few weeks after the dog was abandoned after police posted information about the puppy on the North Attleboro police Facebook page and got a tip. Police obtained a search warrant for her cellphone which revealed she had been in the area where the dog was left, DeMoura said.
Scott currently works with individuals with special needs and operates her own 3D printing business, according to court papers filed by her lawyers.
At the time of the incident, she was a finalist in a Miss Rhode Island USA pageant.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.