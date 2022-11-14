Dominique scott in court 3-24-22
Dominque Scott at her arraignment March 24 in Attleboro District Court.

ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket woman charged with abandoning a 12-week-old Chihuahua on the side of a North Attleboro road on the eve of a snowstorm last winter was placed on probation for two years Monday.

Dominique A. Scott, 24, an aspiring model and former beauty pageant finalist, admitted in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to find her guilty of animal cruelty, a felony with a maximum penalty of 2 ½ years in jail.

