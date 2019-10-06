REHOBOTH -- A Cranston woman faces drunken driving charges after she crashed into a home early Sunday morning, narrowly missing a bedroom where one of the occupants was asleep.
Officers responded to 23 Providence St., in Rehoboth, after receiving a call for a car that had crashed into the house shortly after 2 a.m.
Officers Todd Hedrick and Adam Brown and Sgt. Craig Forget found a Toyota Corolla crashed into the front of the residence, three to four feet from where one the residents had been sleeping in their bed, police said.
An investigation found the vehicle had left the road, traveling approximately 125 feet through shrubs and brush before slamming into the house.
The homeowners told police that they were awoken after hearing a very loud bang and felt the whole house shake.
The driver of the vehicle, Lindsay Fornaciari, 28, was transported to an area hospital by a Rehoboth ambulance to be evaluated for injuries sustained in the crash.
She was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation.
She will be arraigned at a later date in Taunton District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.