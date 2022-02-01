ATTLEBORO — A Providence woman charged with pepper spraying a woman at LaSalette Shrine after a road rage incident was placed on probation for one year Tuesday.
Anilia Ruiz, 37, who has no criminal record, was also ordered to pay $300 in restitution and her case was continued without a finding.
Ruiz admitted to being the driver of an SUV who sprayed a passenger in a pickup truck in the LaSalette parking lot on Dec. 23, 2019.
The driver of the pickup pulled into the lot after a road rage incident on Park Street in heavy Christmas traffic, according to a police report.
LaSalette Shrine and its light display are a major Christmastime attraction.
Ruiz drove off after the incident but was tracked down through her license plate number and charged after a subsequent investigation by city police.
Firefighters helped wash out the eyes of the woman who was pepper sprayed. She declined to be treated at a hospital, according to the police report.