PAWTUCKET — A Rhode Island woman was allegedly driving drunk and in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 when her vehicle hit a South Attleboro man’s, sending him to the hospital, state police said Wednesday.
Sonia Barrera, 23, of Warwick, was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Lonsdale Avenue exit when the crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
The 53-year-old man, who police did not identify, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Barrera faces charges of driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and reckless operation.
